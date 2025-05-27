Charlotte County woman arrested for stabbing a child, trying to hide her body, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is arrested for stabbing a 12-year-old in the face and attempting to hide her body, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Monday afternoon, Charlotte County deputies responded to a call at the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area.

Witnesses reported the girl had severe cuts to her face and neck. Investigators said the child was in desperate need of medical assistance.

The girl managed to tell them that the suspect, Gwendolyn Girard, 35, attacked her with a knife before getting away in a gold-colored van. Authorities later found Girard and the van in North Fort Myers.

Girard was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse. Detectives said Girard confessed, even providing details about the knife used in the attack.

