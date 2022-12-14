Watch Now
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 2023 air show in Punta Gorda

Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 14, 2022
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2023 Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda.

It will celebrate its 42nd year, bringing thousands of visitors to the three-day event at the Punta Gorda Airport. There will be interactive displays and high-flying acts through the weekend.

The Thunderbirds consist of six F-16 Fighting Falcons that perform precise formation flying and solo routines to music.

Other airshow acts include the Special Operations Command Parachute team, Patty Wagstaff, Extreme Flight Patrick McAlee and Redline.

