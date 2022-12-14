U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 2023 air show in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2023 Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda.

It will celebrate its 42nd year, bringing thousands of visitors to the three-day event at the Punta Gorda Airport. There will be interactive displays and high-flying acts through the weekend.

The Thunderbirds consist of six F-16 Fighting Falcons that perform precise formation flying and solo routines to music.

Other airshow acts include the Special Operations Command Parachute team, Patty Wagstaff, Extreme Flight Patrick McAlee and Redline.

For more information about the air show, click here.