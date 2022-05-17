Two arrested after breaking into Englewood laundromat coin machine

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A male and female who smashed a laundromat coin machine in Englewood have been found and are now in custody.

Sunday, May 8 the male and female entered the laundromat around 10:45 PM. The male was wearing an ape mask and holding a sledgehammer.

Once the two were inside, the man identified as Michael Rowe reportedly smashed a coin machine with his sledgehammer and removed $800 of cash from the machine.

The woman identified as Taylor Farrell was heard yelling out, “We gotta go. You have been here too long.”

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Farrell then picked up the sledgehammer and the two fled the scene.

The laundromat’s security cameras along with tips from the community made it possible for deputies to locate and arrest the two.

On May 11, Farrell was arrested and reportedly confessed. Rowe was found on May 16 and was arrested.

The two are held at the Charlotte County Jail.