Pair accused of going ape on coin machine

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Investigators are searching for tips that will identify a woman and a man wearing an ape mask who caused damage to a Charlotte County business.

According to a post from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the man used a sledgehammer to bust open a coin machine inside a business on S. McCall Rd. over the weekend.

The two then got into a blue vehicle, possibly a Grand Marquis, to get away.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspects' identity is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.