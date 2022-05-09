Watch
Pair accused of going ape on coin machine

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 09, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Investigators are searching for tips that will identify a woman and a man wearing an ape mask who caused damage to a Charlotte County business.

According to a post from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the man used a sledgehammer to bust open a coin machine inside a business on S. McCall Rd. over the weekend.

The two then got into a blue vehicle, possibly a Grand Marquis, to get away.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspects' identity is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

