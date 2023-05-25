Tons of oyster shells being dropped into Charlotte Harbor to improve water quality

TURTLE BAY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is unfortunately not strange to algae blooms and water quality issues. But one local group is fighting back by deploying 22.5 tons of dry oyster shells into Turtle Bay within Charlotte Harbor.

Oysters are known as nature's kidneys. They help improve water quality as well as clarity and help remove nutrients from the water. Those nutrients can contribute to algae blooms, including red tide.

These recycled oyster shells originated from Clermont Oyster Bar in Central Florida. The shells dried for 6 months to kill any potential pathogens. In Turtle Bay, Coastal Conservation Association Florida CEO Adam Miller says they make the perfect habitat for new oyster growth.

“You get the best sub straight, the best material for new oysters to attach to and we put them in the water for baby oysters to grow on,” said Miller.

Miller adds that oyster larvae in the water almost immediately help create new oyster beds. Oyster beds help clean the water, improve fish and wildlife habitats, and help reduce coastal erosion. This is the third release of oyster shells by CCA Florida in this area over the last few years.