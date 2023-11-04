PUNTA GORDA | Charlotte County Emergency Manager takes Hometown Hero flight with Thunderbirds

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Emergency Manager Patrick Fuller got the ride of his life on Friday afternoon. He had the opportunity to fly with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as they take to the skies for this weekend's air show.

Because of Fuller's work during Hurricane Ian, he was selected to be the "Hometown Hero." The honor is given to one person at each air show the Thunderbirds attend.

Fuller spent four years in the Marine Corps and 20 as a reservist.

He started his career with the emergency management team in 2017, and has only been the emergency manager for less than a year.

The Thunderbirds, along with other talented pilots, will hit the skies at the Florida International Air Show starting Saturday.

For more information, click here.