Punta Gorda man faces felony charges in Lee & Charlotte County

A Punta Gorda manwill face eight felony charges in Charlotte County, after shooting a woman and fleeing.

According to CCSO on October 29, Daniel Dunn shot a woman in Lee County and fled to Punta Gorda, resulting in a long standoff with law enforcement.

Photo Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

CCSO says during this standoff, neighbors were displaced and unable to return to their homes.

CCSO deputies learned that Dunn was armed and had informed others that he would not surrender and would shoot at law enforcement if provoked.

Law enforcement officials say after many hours of attempted negotiations to resolve the situation peacefully, a felony arrest warrant for Dunn was obtained.

At that time, law enforcement members began to move toward the residence.

CCSO says then Dunn began to shoot through the walls of the home striking armored personnel vehicles.

Several of the shots Dunn fired struck other residences and their homes.

CCSO said there were no injury reports to law enforcement members or neighbors.

At that time, deputies returned fire and Dunn was hit.

According to CCSO Dunn then surrendered and was taken to a Lee County hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Lee County Jail for the original shooting incident.

Charlotte County detectives then conducted their investigation, which included a search warrant of the home where Dunn was barricaded.

CCSO say detectives and members of the Forensics Team located multiple firearms and narcotics.

Charges for the narcotics located are still pending.

Dunn is currently facing charges in Lee County, and will face the following charges in Charlotte County:



Aggravated battery (x2)

Aggravated assault (x2)

Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle (x2)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting with violence

(Multiple narcotics charges pending)

Dunn is being held on a $1.5 million bond.