CCSO and FWC assist Lee County Sheriff's Office with investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office with an investigation around the Jones Loop Road area.

The Public Information Officer for CCSO said LCSO is looking for suspects around the area and CCSO is helping in the search.

CCSO is urging residents to avoid the area during this time and to be aware of road closures in the area.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we bring you the latest details.