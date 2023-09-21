PORT CHARLOTTE | After watching neighbors struggle, one local contractor offering free roof

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Every time it rains in Port Charlotte, Fran Kowalczyk has water leaking into her home.

Nearly a year after Hurricane Ian ripped her roof off, she still hasn’t been able to make the repairs since her insurance provider denied the replacement.

“I’m very concerned about mold, I’m very concerned about my health,” Kowalczyk told Fox 4 Investigates.

Fox 4 Investigates first documented Kowalczyk’s story this summer.

Since then, she’s applied for a free roof from local contractor Douglass Restoration, Inc. (DRI).

“Her roof is still leaking. It’s coming through her front windows and her bedroom. She has a lot of wood that’s rotting and there’s mold,” said Cheynee Prevatt, who works with DRI.

“A lot of people have problems with their insurance company where they’re not getting the settlements that they wanted,” said Stephen Douglass, owner of DRI.

After speaking with Fran and countless others in southwest Florida, Douglass decided to give back.

From now until November 1 you can enter a giveaway for a free roof.

The drawing, which is certified by the Florida Gaming Commission, will be on November 6.

“The messages that we’re receiving on Facebook are very sad. People’s ceilings are falling in. People need a roof over their head. If we can do something to give back to someone in need, that’s what this is all about,” said Douglass.

You can find out more about how to sign up on DRI’s Facebook page, or by calling 941-628-3115.