North Port Police arrest 14-year-old suspect behind series of car burglaries

North Port Police
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 22, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department found a suspect in regards to 16 vehicle burglaries and two that were intentionally set on fire back in early March.

After one of the vehicles had set fire, police were able to investigate the area and gather some evidence.

According to the report, evidence led the detectives to a possible suspect, a 14-year-old male student.

The boy was arrested on six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of Arson for lighting two cars on fire.

“This was a very dangerous situation. Something could have gotten even more out of control. I am grateful for the dedication of our Detectives and Officers to get to the bottom of this before someone got hurt. I hope the young man gets the help he needs,”
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison

