North Port Police arrest 14-year-old suspect behind series of car burglaries

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department found a suspect in regards to 16 vehicle burglaries and two that were intentionally set on fire back in early March.

After one of the vehicles had set fire, police were able to investigate the area and gather some evidence.

According to the report, evidence led the detectives to a possible suspect, a 14-year-old male student.

The boy was arrested on six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of Arson for lighting two cars on fire.