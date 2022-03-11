Watch
North Port Police investigating series of vehicle burglaries

Detectives say two were intentionally set on fire
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 11, 2022
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the past week.

Detectives say they are investigating roughly 16 unlocked vehicle burglaries in the past week. They say two were intentionally set on fire.

The latest happened on Natchez Court where North Port Fire Rescue kept the fire from spreading.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

If you have any information call 941-429-7300

