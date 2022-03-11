North Port Police investigating series of vehicle burglaries

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the past week.

Detectives say they are investigating roughly 16 unlocked vehicle burglaries in the past week. They say two were intentionally set on fire.

The latest happened on Natchez Court where North Port Fire Rescue kept the fire from spreading.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

If you have any information call 941-429-7300