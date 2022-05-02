Man gets 20 year sentence for 2020 homicide in Englewood

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder charges for a 2020 homicide in Englewood.

33-year-old Bradley Scheuerer faces 20 years in prison.

Investigators say the incident on November 9, 2020, began when Scheuer and Jonathon Robinson entered a victim’s home to steal equipment used to manufacture marijuana wax.

Scheuerer and the victims recently had a falling out over the sale of DAB, and he was described as acting erratic.

According to interviews, a woman inside the home was lying on the couch when a suspect stood over her, advising they were there to rob them, not hurt them. A man within the master bedroom heard the commotion and an altercation ensued between him and the suspect. This altercation left both suspect and victim severely wounded. Suspect Bradley Scheuerer was witnessed near the home before fleeing the area in a rental van leaving his accomplice behind to die.

Dispatch received the 911 call from another witness in the home stating that there was a burglary and two were injured. Deputies were immediately dispatched and upon arrival located the bodies of both the victim and suspect Jonathon Robinson.

Throughout their investigation, detectives were able to identify the rental van captured on neighborhood surveillance footage at the time of the crime as the one rented by the suspects out of St. Petersburg where both suspects resided. This van was intended to haul the equipment used to manufacture Marijuana Wax.