Man arrested for shooting victim with flare gun in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for shooting a victim with a flare gun in Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Nicholas Sperduti shot the victim near Toledo Blade Blvd. and El Jobean Road early Monday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sperduti was arrested near the 7-11 at Tamiami Trail and Toledo Blade Boulevard shortly after the incident.

He's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and is being held in the Charlotte County Jail.