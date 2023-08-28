'I am ready': Port Charlotte residents still recovering from Ian prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — So many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian between getting a new roof or putting in a new floor.

In the middle of all that, residents in Port Charlotte are getting ready for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Jean Townsend still has a hard time talking about Ian, calling the storm devastating and scary.

Townsend just got her roof replaced days ago. Though she's looking ahead, and preparing for Idalia as it inches closer to the area.

"Getting everything up off the ground, trimming the trees, food, and supplies," Townsend said.

Her neighbor, Deb Walsh, is also doing the same.

She just started to gear up to put more new floors in her house. Ian ripped part of her roof off, which brought water into two rooms and destroyed furniture.

"We’ve already got water, gas tanks, just in case," Walsh said. "Pull the generator out, make sure it’s running."

Charlotte County, as of Sunday night, is under a tropical storm watch and storm surge watch — advisories both Jean and Deb are keeping an eye on.

"I’m concerned about wind because there are still so many people having damage repaired," Walsh said. "People that still have tarps, I’m worried about the rain."

Deb evacuated during Ian, but doesn't plan to for Idalia at the moment.

Though no evacuation order has been issued, Jean says she plans on leaving to ease her mind.

"I have an RV now, so I’m hooking it up and heading the other way," Townsend said.

While getting storm-ready, they're also leaning on each other for comfort.

"It’s nice to have a decent good friend that cares," Townsend said.

They say during a time like this, especially since so many are still recovering from Ian, being there for your neighbor is what's going to get us through the storm.

"Be prepared. Know what you’re up against," Walsh said. "Help your neighbors and be safe."