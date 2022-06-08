Watch
Human skeletal remains found on Babcock Ranch May 6 identified

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 08, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said that the skeletal remains found on Babcock Ranch on May 6 have been identified as a North Fort Myers man who has not been seen since January 29, 2021.

The 61-year-old man has been identified as Edward Gerdom.

He was last seen at Lee Memorial Hospital after a family member dropped him off.

CCSO says that Gerdom checked himself out of Lee Memorial Hospital despite the medical recommendations.

Gerdom suffered from many mental health ailments — his family has been notified and is helping CCSO with the investigation.

CCSO says there are so far no signs of foul play but the investigation is ongoing.

