Human skeletal remains found on Babcock Ranch May 6 identified

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said that the skeletal remains found on Babcock Ranch on May 6 have been identified as a North Fort Myers man who has not been seen since January 29, 2021.

The 61-year-old man has been identified as Edward Gerdom.

He was last seen at Lee Memorial Hospital after a family member dropped him off.

CCSO says that Gerdom checked himself out of Lee Memorial Hospital despite the medical recommendations.

Gerdom suffered from many mental health ailments — his family has been notified and is helping CCSO with the investigation.

CCSO says there are so far no signs of foul play but the investigation is ongoing.

