Land developers discover human skeletal remains in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 06, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A land development company made a startling discovery on Friday morning. While maintaining the preserve area, they found human skeletal remains.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the remains were discovered on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch.

Multiple agencies are on scene to collect and preserve the skeletal remains. Since it's the beginning of the investigation, the person has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Office says the remains show signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

The investigation is ongoing.

