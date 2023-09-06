Florida offering connection to non-profits to help with Idalia cleanup

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management is offering to connect people with non-profits to help clean up debris left behind by Idalia.

Fox 4 went to Englewood one week after the storm's landfall to see how cleanup is going and if any damage is still around. The most prominent sight was on the north end of Blind Pass where the road washed out, and the road leading up to it is still closed.

Sarasota County said it's working to find contractors to remove debris and repair the road, though no time frame has been given.

Around Englewood Beach, it looks like business as usual, though telling the difference between Ian and Idalia damage was a challenge. Some people said they just finished picking up debris on Wednesday from Idalia.

Fox 4 also checked in with a business we spoke with the Sunday before Idalia. Luckily, Ken and Barb's Grove City Kitchen did not get any damage, the manager said on Wednesday.

The only storm surge came from the creek the restaurant sits only. That water went over the seawall along an island that connects to the restaurant's property, but it didn't reach the business.

If you need help cleaning up debris from Idalia, you can call the Home Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954. The services are free, but not guaranteed because of an overwhelming need.

The hotline will stay open through Sept. 15.