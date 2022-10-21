Watch Now
Two condominiums catch fire in Punta Gorda

The fire is under control but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation
Jaime Ogden
Charlotte County Fire confirms there is a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 08:37:48-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Fire confirms there is a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave.

They got the call around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department are on the scene.

A spokesperson with Charlotte County Fire says the owners were out of the two units our out of town at the time of the fire.

Firefighters have the fire under control but are still working to put it out.

A Punta Gorda firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries reported at this time.

