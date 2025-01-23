DUI Manslaughter & Homicide: Driver arrested after deadly Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI manslaughter following a crash that claimed the life of a Sarasota County man.

Troopers say just after 8:05 p.m on Wednesday, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on El Jobean Bridge (SR 776) in Charlotte County.

Investigators say the driver of a Hyundai was traveling south on the bridge at a high rate of speed - ultimately sideswiping a Ford Explorer and colliding with the back of a Nissan Versa.

The 64-year-old driver of the Versa was pronounced dead on scene.

Nathan Anthony Dion, 45, of Port Charlotte was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County jail.

The crash remains under investigation.