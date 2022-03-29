Drug dealer who fled from deputies on electronic skateboard found guilty

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 35-year-old Jamil Mahshie with murder and other drug charges.

According to the report, on April 24, 2021, Mahshie arranged to meet up with a victim providing controlled substances.

The drug deal was done on Mahshie’s driveway around 4:30 AM in Port Charlotte. The victim was found dead later that day; The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Overdose Unite began an investigation.

According to a previous article on April 28, 2021, Mahshie reportedly hopped on an electric skateboard and left home with a warrant in his hands. As deputies arranged a traffic stop, Mahshie allegedly jumped on foot to run, and it wasn't long before deputies caught him, detained him, and tased him according to the report.

As deputies arrested him, he had nine individually packaged bags of fentanyl and over $13,000 in cash.

Mahshie’s charges on March 29, 2022:

First Degree Murder

Unlawful Distribution of Fentanyl