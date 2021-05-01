Suspected drug dealer flees from Port Charlotte deputies on electronic skateboard

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A suspected drug dealer fled from Port Charlotte deputies on an electronic skateboard. They were serving a search warrant which unveiled Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin, and more than $22,000 cash in his Port Charlotte home.

The Narcotics Unit Overdose Squad was investigating recent overdoses that led them to Jamil J. Mahshie as a potential Fentanyl and Heroin dealer in the community.

On April 28, Mahshie hopped on an electric skateboard as he was leaving his home. With a warrant in hand, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Mahshie for violating traffic laws.

Deputies say Mahshie refused to stop and sped away on the electric skateboard at speeds of over 40 mph.

Eventually, he jumped off the skateboard and fled on foot through a yard, where after multiple warnings, Mahshie was tased and safely detained.

During his arrest, Mahshie was in possession of nine individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl, 1 baggie of Methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash.

When asked at the jail, Mahshie repeatedly denied having any further illegal items on him, but deputies found another baggie containing Fentanyl in his sock.

During a search of Mahshie’s home at 18713 Klinger Circle, deputies found:

5 plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture (1.3 grams)

digital scale

baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines

baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin

multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales

15.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture

materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of Fentanyl/Heroin

over $22,400 in cash

Mahshie, 34, was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Possession or Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Stop Vehicle as Ordered by LEO

Heroin – Possess with Intent to Sell

Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility

Methamphetamine – Possess with Intent to Sell

Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Resisting Officer Without Violence

Trafficking In Fentanyl 4 grams or more

Mahshie is currently being held on a $405,000 bond.