Suspected drug dealer flees from Port Charlotte deputies on electronic skateboard

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A suspected drug dealer fled from Port Charlotte deputies on an electronic skateboard. They were serving a search warrant which unveiled Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin, and more than $22,000 cash in his Port Charlotte home.
The Narcotics Unit Overdose Squad was investigating recent overdoses that led them to Jamil J. Mahshie as a potential Fentanyl and Heroin dealer in the community.
On April 28, Mahshie hopped on an electric skateboard as he was leaving his home. With a warrant in hand, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Mahshie for violating traffic laws.
Deputies say Mahshie refused to stop and sped away on the electric skateboard at speeds of over 40 mph.
Eventually, he jumped off the skateboard and fled on foot through a yard, where after multiple warnings, Mahshie was tased and safely detained.
During his arrest, Mahshie was in possession of nine individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl, 1 baggie of Methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash.
When asked at the jail, Mahshie repeatedly denied having any further illegal items on him, but deputies found another baggie containing Fentanyl in his sock.
During a search of Mahshie’s home at 18713 Klinger Circle, deputies found:
- 5 plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture (1.3 grams)
- digital scale
- baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines
- baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin
- multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales
- 15.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture
- materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of Fentanyl/Heroin
- over $22,400 in cash
Mahshie, 34, was arrested and charged with:
- 2 counts of Possession or Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Stop Vehicle as Ordered by LEO
- Heroin – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility
- Methamphetamine – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Resisting Officer Without Violence
- Trafficking In Fentanyl 4 grams or more
Mahshie is currently being held on a $405,000 bond.