Community prepares to lay fallen deputy Christopher Taylor to rest

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is preparing to lay one of their own to rest.

The funeral for Deputy Christopher Taylor will begin at 10 a.m. today. The sheriff's office plans to live stream the service on their Facebook page, which we will embed in this article when it begins.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengery will be at the services, which are being held at the Babcock Ranch Field House, and which will be open to the public.

She will have reports throughout the day on Fox 4 News.

After the service, a motorcade will travel north on I-75, exiting onto Highway 17, and then traveling down Piper Rd. Community members can safely line the streets of Piper Rd to view the procession.

Gravesite services will remain private.

Taylor, 23, was killed in the line of duty last week during a traffic stop along I-75.

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed via tweet that they will be deploying deputies and other assets to assist Charlotte County in responding to emergency calls Wednesday.