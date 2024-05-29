Watch Now
CLOSED: Fire closes El Jobean Fishing Pier until further notice

Units from Punta Gorda, Charlotte County and Marine boats responded to a fire under the Fishing Pier just after 7 p.m.
Posted at 9:44 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 23:19:17-04

The El Jobean Fishing Pier located at Garden Road at River Beach Drive in Port Charlotte is closed until further notice.

Todd Dunn with Charlotte County Fire and EMS told Fox 4 that units from Punta Gorda, Charlotte County and Marine boats responded to a fire under the Fishing Pier just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He said that crews were having a hard time getting the fire out since it's under the decking.

The El Jobean Bridge was closed for a short time due to visibility concerns but is now reopen.

No homes are threatened and crews are still on the scene working to put out the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

