Child plays dead to escape Charlotte County stabbing: report

*Warning. Viewer discretion is advised*

A newly released report is providing more information about the stabbing of a 12-year-old girl. Documents say the child played dead in hopes the woman, 35-year-old Gwendolyn Girard, would stop stabbing her.

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spoke to the child at the hospital after the stabbing.

The report says the young girl and Girard went to Culver's that day, said hi to a cousin and left. Documents do not say what the relationship is between the girl and Girard as that information has been redacted from the documents.

The girl told deputies they went to take photos for her photography class, which is how they ended up at Cecil Webb Wildlife Management on May 26.

Documents say the girl had her back turned down the creek and Girard grabbed the girl by the back of her head, pulling her to the ground.

The young girl told deputies Girard put her knee on her chest and tried stabbing at her heart.

The 12-year-old pushed her hand forward and attempted to block the knife, documents say.

“She heard her say that everyone was trying to kill [redacted] and take custody of her, so [redacted] was going to kill her first so that no one else can," the report said.

Then, the girl said she begged Girard to stop stabbing her, but it escalated.

Documents say Girard started stabbing the child in the neck. The girl told investigators she played dead in hopes Girard would stop stabbing her.

That's when the report says Girard dragged the girl to the water and attempted to put her in, but couldn't.

Then, Girard dragged the child to the bushes, buried her in brush debris and walked away, detectives say.

According to the child, Girard checked on her twice while the child was playing dead.

After, Girard left in a gold van. The young girl told deputies after she noticed the van was gone, she started walking.

The young girl said she fell because she was blacking out.

Then, she told deputies she saw a truck driving and flagged them down.

The witnesses picked up the child and called 911. She was rushed to the hospital with seven stab wounds to the neck, two to her jawline and another to her ring finger.

Deputies were able to find Girard in Lee County. She is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated child abuse.

Her bond is set at $750,000.