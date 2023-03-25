Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office holds its first expo for the community

Posted at 10:42 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 22:42:10-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Fox 4 was in attendance at the first-ever Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Expo. It was held on Friday, March 24, and ran from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.

It was family-friendly and provided the community with opportunities to learn about the various facets of the agency. Locals were able to engage with deputies in positive ways and an inside look at the Sheriff's office.

Florida Highway Patrol's Lt Greg Bueno was also at the expo along with the Peace River Search and Rescue volunteers and K-9s.

CCSO is hoping to make this expo an annual event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM