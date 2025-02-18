Charlotte County Sheriff appointed to Florida's Immigration Enforcement Council

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has been appointed to Florida's Immigration Enforcement Council.

Florida House Speaker David Perez made the announcement on Tuesday.

The council was created by Senate Bill 2C, which was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday, February 13th.

The State Immigration Enforcement Council is made up of law enforcement officers who will assist the State Board of Immigration Enforcement by providing insight and feedback regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law.

Their responsibilites include the following:



Requesting guidance from ICE for training opportunities and strategies to further federal

program participation.

program participation. Advising the Board on the efforts of local law enforcement agencies.

Recommending financial resources necessary to aid local law enforcement agencies

Recommending information sharing between state agencies, local agencies, and

federal data centers and units

federal data centers and units Recommending strategies to increase the number of available detention beds for use by the ICE.

Duval County Sheriff T.K. Waters will also serve on the council, Perez announced on Tuesday.

Eight members, including four police chiefs appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and four sheriffs, with the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House each appointing two sheriffs.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton appointed Pinellaas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, and Polk Count Sheriff Grady Judd to the council.

“I’m honored to join the State Immigration Enforcement Council to help ensure that Florida’s immigration laws are enforced, rule of law is upheld and communities are protected", Sheriff Bill Prummell says.