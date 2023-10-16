Watch Now
CHARLOTTE COUNTY | Man arrested for allegedly having 1,000 child porn videos

Matthew Cade
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Cade
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 16, 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly having 1,000 videos depicting child pornography.

Matthew Cade of Port Charlotte is charged with more than 20 counts related to child pornography. Detectives with the department, along with the FBI, were made aware of it through cyber tips, CCSO said.

On October 12, detectives went to Cade's home, who agreed to speak with authorities. He admitted, deputies say, to watching and downloading pornographic content of children for over two years. A laptop and cell phone seized by detectives depicted videos of infants and children up to 8-years-old, CCSO said.

Cade is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on a $770,000 bond.

