Fox 4 is working for you — pushing for answers surrounding what could be a public health concern you need to know about. We're talking about a potentially deadly infection caused by an amoeba.

It's turned up in Florida many times before and while a local family claims a young boy became infected at a Charlotte County beach, it's been difficult to get confirmation from state and local health officials about whether this freshwater amoeba is to blame.

Fox 4 learned about this two weeks ago, but we wanted to really make sure were were accurate on this story before telling you at home about a public health risk in our area.

We first contacted the CDC, state and local health officials close to two weeks ago. State and local health officials told us there was no confirmed case of the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. The CDC said they were looking into it.

Fast forward to July 26, the Department of Health in Charlotte County gave a last-minute educational presentation at the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners meeting, which had us asking more questions.

"We’ve been aware of this individual that’s been on social media for quite some time. I’m not at liberty to discuss out of respect for privacy for that family," said Joseph Pepe, the DOH Charlotte County presenter at the Board meeting.

That's all the DOH would say about whether a boy was infected with a potentially deadly amoeba in Charlotte County. This despite a family's claims on GoFundMe and Facebook that a young boy likely became infected at a Charlotte County beach in early July and remains in the hospital.

Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said he knew the family.

"I know him and his family. Came up with my son, approximately the same age," Tiseo said.

We e-mailed and called every health agency today — CDC, state and local health departments — asking whether any tests were conducted. None of them responded.

Here's why Fox 4 continues to ask questions:

In a post on Facebook from July 17, the boy's aunt claimed that samples were sent to the CDC, but those samples did not come back positive or negative. Six days later, a Charlotte County spokesperson stated there was no confirmed case of the amoeba in Charlotte County.

Minutes after our story aired, Charlotte County DOH returned our request. They reiterated the same thing as before: there are no confirmed cases of the amoeba in Charlotte Couny. However, their presenter offered this up to Charlotte County leaders on Tuesday about testing.

"We’re notified even when a physician moves to test and then from there we work with the CDC, our labs, those physicians and really try to rule out any other possible case or definition," Pepe said.

Regardless of whether a test was conducted on the boy, we also learned a test would not be conducted on any bodies of water.

“Testing of the freshwater is not recommended by the CDC because amoeba is naturally occurring and there is no established relationship between detection or concentration of Naegleria fowleri and risk of infection," Pepe explained. "You can just assume that ngleria is in freshwater. That’s why the testing component isn’t in there as well."

Tiseo added that he doesn't know 100-percent if it's this amoeba, but certainly some of the symptoms point that way.

This infection is extremely rare. The CDC has only reported 154 cases since 1962 with only four survivors.

The only way to become infected is if the amoeba enters through the nose, such as when water splashes or goes up your nose from jumping in the water.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor this situation, so our viewers can get an accurate picture of whether this was truly an infection caused by an amoeba in our waterways.

