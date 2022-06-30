Attempted murder suspect surrenders to 'avoid pressure of being wanted': Sheriff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted in Charlotte County on an attempted murder warrant is in police custody.

Charlotte County officials say Nicholas Jerome Bell was taken into custody by Gainesville police Thursday morning.

According to the CCSO blog, Bell fled to the area after a June 11 shooting that injured one person. They said he was hiding out with family who lived in the area.

Bell is reported as saying that he "could not take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive" and surrendered without incident.

As of Thursday morning Bell is still in Alachua County Jail pending extradition to Charlotte County.

He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.