Deputies investigating call about early morning gunshots and at least one person injured in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office ask that people avoid the area of Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte as of 9:45a.m. as they state this is a very active scene and investigation.

CCSO says the victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries and that deputies are attempting to make contact with the individual believed to be inside.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at 6:40 a.m. a call came in stating the caller had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte.

Deputies responded to the call and confirm one person is injured and another is believed to be inside the home.

Fox 4 will continue to keep you updated.