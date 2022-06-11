Watch
Deputies investigating call about early morning gunshots and at least one person injured in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 11, 2022
PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office ask that people avoid the area of Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte as of 9:45a.m. as they state this is a very active scene and investigation.

CCSO says the victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries and that deputies are attempting to make contact with the individual believed to be inside.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at 6:40 a.m. a call came in stating the caller had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte.

Deputies responded to the call and confirm one person is injured and another is believed to be inside the home.

