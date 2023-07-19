Watch Now
Arrest made in shooting death of Port Charlotte father

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 19, 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Andrew Gainvors in connection to the shooting death of a Port Charlotte man earlier this month.

Gainvors is accused of shooting and killing neighbor Matthew Hanson outside of his Port Charlotte home on July 5.

CCSO said the shooting was the culmination of ongoing disputes between Gainvors and Hanson.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by CCSO and the State Attorney's Office.

Gainvors was cooperative throughout the investigation. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Charlotte County Jail.

