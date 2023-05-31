911 calls describe terrifying moments leading up to a home invasion

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Fox 4 has obtained 911 calls made from witnesses of a deadly home invasion in Port Charlotte.

The deadly crime happened last week and the calls describe the terrifying moments leading up to the event that lead to one person and one dog dying.

911 Call

The 911 calls are two of seven that have been released in connection to the home invasion.

Charlotte County deputies say the person who died was a suspect involved in the home invasion on Beverly Avenue last Wednesday.

Deputies say they arrested two other suspects a 17-year-old who was charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon.

The other suspect 18-year-old Leah Jennes and was charged with accessory after the fact.

Deputies say a neighbor Ethan Maaske somehow got involved and has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte County Deputies say this shooting was an isolated incident.