PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are investigating a shooting in Port Charlotte.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night around the 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, near Olean and Conway boulevards.

It's not known how many people are hurt. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says all suspects are accounted for.

"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 is working to learn more details.