South Seas Resort's transformation plans after Ian, controversy

CAPTIVA, Fla. — There’s been talk for months about how South Seas Resort on Captiva Island is going to build back after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. For the first time since building restrictions on the island were eased, resort owner, Greg Spencer, shed light on the upcoming changes and addressed concerns that have surfaced in the community.

The resort says it has been asking Lee County to be able to build 45 feet over the minimum inhabitable floor required by code. In the past, Spencer says they were limited to 35 feet above grade-level.

“Depending on what zone you're in, it could be as much as 22 feet before you could have your first floor, right, and so that just wasn't fair - you're left with 12 feet to build something,” Spencer explained.

Earlier this month, Lee County Commissioners voted to ease building height restrictions on the island, allowing South Seas Resort to move forward with its plans. Spencer clarified, "Now, depending on the different zones we're at, that will be the first starting height, and then it will be 45 feet over that height."

However, Fox 4 has reported several community organizations that are not on board with that change. They say it’s about the resort making more money, and not about resiliency. Concerns have been raised regarding the impact on wastewater treatment, evacuation zones, and the island's environment. But, Spencer says the county’s zoning process will address those concerns.

“There’s expert witness testimony, they do actual calculations of it. It’s not just an ‘I feel like this is going to be an issue - they sit down and say ‘It is or is not an issue’,” said Spencer.

Moreover, Spencer assured that the resort's plans include measures to protect the environment. He highlighted their commitment to not impacting mangroves and emphasized bringing in twice the required amount of indigenous landscape.

Looking ahead, South Seas Resort plans to not only replace the Harbor-side Hotel but will also introduce new additions like beachfront condos, a spa and fitness center, and a pool area with a slide and lazy river. Spencer expressed optimism about the project's broader impact, stating, “I think it's great for the community. You know, I think it's going to help elevate the whole experience not just for South Seas but for Captiva and Sanibel.”

Demolition on the Harbor-side Hotel is slated to commence after the New Year, with the entire project expected to wrap up in early 2027.