Rescued off Captiva: Watch Coast Guard save three boaters

CAPTIVA, Fla — The US Coast Guard says it rescued three people from a capsized boat, off the coast of Captiva on Sunday.

Watch the video of their rescue here:

coast guard rescue off captiva

All three people were given emergency medical services, but the Coast Guard says they are in good health.

“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dennise Werre, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

The Coast Guard says the last time anyone had contact with the boaters was at 8 pm on Saturday. A family member called the Coast Guard when they hadn't heard from the boaters at 1 am Sunday.

“Completing a float plan with a loved one prior to going out on a vessel is critical. Float plans provide first responders with information such as the intended route, how many people are aboard, and what safety equipment may be available," Werre said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter aircrew found the three boaters sitting on top of their capsized vessel.

US Coast Guard US Coast Guard video of rescue of three people off the coast of Captiva on Sunday

The Coast Guard says it's not sure what caused the boat to capsize.