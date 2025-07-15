Lee County staff recommends approval for South Seas Resort expansion on Captiva

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Lee County staff and the hearing examiner have both recommended approval for South Seas Resort's massive redevelopment plan on Captiva Island, which would more than double the number of units at the property.

The proposed expansion includes new condos, taller buildings, two hotels, and up to 150 additional boat slips. Resort owners said the redevelopment focuses on resiliency and modernization following Hurricane Ian.

However, a local group called "Protect Captiva" argues the plan violates a court order that limits South Seas' total units and ignores environmental concerns, traffic issues, and emergency response limitations on the island.

"Sometimes just keep things the way they are—rebuild it the way it was, make it stronger and more resilient, but it doesn't have to be so big. Find a happy place where everybody wins," Jenny Hoover and Christy Nayder said while visiting Captiva Beach outside the resort.

According to Protect Captiva, the hearing examiner dismissed community concerns, including testimony from 52 neighbors, and sided with the resort's argument that closing off amenities to the public would reduce traffic.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners will make the final decision on the proposed rezoning during their August 20 meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.