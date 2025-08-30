FWC says fatal boating crash near Captiva Pass leaves one dead, one hospitalized

CAPTIVA, Fla. — A deadly crash between a jet ski and a larger boat near Captiva Pass in Lee County left one person dead and another hospitalized Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC said it happened in the channel in Pine Island Sound near Captiva Pass when a personal watercraft carrying two people collided with a 28-foot vessel with four people aboard.

One person from the personal watercraft was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the second occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The four people on the larger vessel were not injured in the collision.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including FWC Law Enforcement, Lee County Sheriff's Office, Lee County EMS, Upper Captiva Fire Department, Cape Coral Fire Department, Useppa Island Fire Department, Iona McGregor Fire Department, Pine Island Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

FWC is leading the active investigation into the crash.