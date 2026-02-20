Family escapes from Upper Captiva vacation rental fire on Goldfinch Drive

UPPER CAPTIVA, Fla. — Upper Captiva Fire said a family escaped a house fire that started early Friday morning at 180 Goldfinch Dr.

Upper Captiva Fire Upper Captiva Fire says they believe the fire started on the side of the house, possibly after a propane tank explosion.

The fire department said when they arrived, the gazebo grill area and the main staircase were on fire in a VRBO the family was renting. Upper Captiva Fire Commissioner Duncan Rosen said the family renting the home narrowly got out before the stairs collapsed.

Rosen said this is a reminder to have two ways to get in and out of a home.

The fire may have been caused by a propane tank explosion after neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion, but the cause is still under investigation, Upper Captiva Fire said. The grill area was off to the side of the rental home, rather than underneath.

Upper Captiva Fire said the fire has been contained, and no one was injured. They are going to monitor the fire to make sure it doesn't flare up again.

This is the third house fire on the island in six months.

Back in August 2025, one person died and another was seriously hurt after a house fire started by a lead-acid battery from a golf cart.

Then on Jan. 13, a fire destroyed a home on the island. This fire was also caused by a golf cart, but thankfully, no one was hurt.