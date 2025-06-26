Captiva's famous Bubble Room officially announces grand reopening date

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Captiva restaurant The Bubble Room is officially set to reopen next month.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday that they will reopen Monday, July 14th.

They will resume normal operation times of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Dinner.

They will not take reservations at this time. Only walk ins.

"The Bubble Room Restaurant is thrilled to welcome you all back and we would like to thank you all for your unwavering support over the last three years." they said in a post on facebook.

The Bubble Room was badly damaged in Hurricane Ian and was due to open last year but Hurricanes Helene and Milton greatly set back the reopening schedule.

In early June The Bubble Room posted this message:

"It has been a very long road to recovery, obviously way longer than we ever expected. Being hit with 3 hurricanes in two years and numerous other obstacles which were out of our control. We are thrilled to announce that we are finally in the home stretch to our reopening. We are working on the finishing touches and the final permits to come through and we will be ready to open the doors to guests in the upcoming weeks."

