Captiva firefighters share warning after fire sparks from golf cart

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Firefighters in Captiva are sharing a warning after a golf cart sparked a fire.

Fire crews said Tuesday around 2:16 p.m., they were called to a building fire on Captiva Island that seemed to have started in a garage. They said the fire spread from the garage to other areas of the home. But, luckily, crews stopped it without anyone getting hurt, according to the Captiva Island Fire District.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a golf cart that was charging at the time of ignition.

Officials remind the public to follow all safety recommendations when using and charging electric vehicles, including golf carts, particularly in enclosed spaces. They encourage you to install smoke detectors in garages and ensure fire extinguishers are readily accessible in areas where charging or electrical equipment is used.

