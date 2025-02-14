CAPTIVA, Fla. — For decades, South Seas Resort has stood at the north end of Captiva Island. But more than two years ago, Hurricane Ian destroyed most of it. Since then, South Seas' owners have been working to rebuild it bigger and stronger. However, some of their neighbors on Captiva worry that the expansion could put a strain on the island's infrastructure, change its environment, and even put lives at risk.

Captiva community prepares for rezoning hearings on South Seas expansion

As the resort continues to rebuild, new water attractions, restaurants, and golf courses are being added. However, all these new amenities will only be available to guests staying at the resort.

"You shouldn’t have to be like us and wait 29 to 36 months to find out what you can do," said Greg Spencer, President of South Seas.

Greg Spencer, President of South Seas speaking with Captiva Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev.

Spencer says the delay is tied to a zoning dispute. Roughly $110 million has been invested into the resort since Hurricane Ian. Last year, South Seas was given permission by the Lee County Board of Commissioners to request higher density—and now, they’re making that request.

"Our current zoning allows for 272 dwelling units and five acres of commercial," Spencer said. "We’re asking for 193 dwelling units, and we’re clarifying on the commercial—we want to build 435 hotel keys."

Units at South Seas.

Before the storm, South Seas had 272 units, including condos and hotel rooms. But after the storm destroyed and demolished the hotel rooms, South Seas is now proposing to increase that number from 272 to 628, which would bring the resort closer to the units-per-acre ratio of other resorts on the island.

However, the additional 356 units are a major concern for Captiva residents like Lisa Riordan, the President of the Captiva Civic Association Board. That’s why the association has raised over a million dollars to fight the rezoning in court.

Lisa Riordan, President of the Captiva Civic Association admiring the Captiva nature which she hopes to preserve.

"We have environmental concerns, we have public safety concerns, we have increased density concerns, increased traffic concerns," Riordan said. "There’s concern that our fire department has stated that they don’t have equipment that can reach those buildings."

A lieutenant with the Captiva Fire Control District told Fox 4 that the department will expand its capabilities if needed and remains neutral on the rezoning issue.

South Seas is also facing height restrictions preventing them from building back what they had before. The resort is currently allowed only one habitable floor for its hotel due to FEMA’s minimum height requirements and the county’s maximum height limits. The resort plans to request approval to increase that to three floors.

If the zoning changes are approved, South Seas says it will employ more than 1,500 people—nearly double the number from before the storm.

People working at South Sea's Scoops & Slices which just opened on Thursday.

They also plan to use shuttles to help ease traffic congestion. However, traffic remains a major concern, especially during hurricane evacuations.

The first of three rezoning hearings will take place Friday at 9 a.m. at the old Lee County Courthouse in downtown Fort Myers. According to county policy, anyone who does not testify at these hearings will not be able to testify at the commissioner's hearing. Fox 4 will continue to monitor the outcomes of these hearings.