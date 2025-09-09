Captiva begins $34 million beach restoration project after Hurricane Ian damage

CAPTIVA, Fla. — The Captiva Erosion Prevention District has launched one of its largest beach restoration projects ever to repair shoreline damage from Hurricane Ian, with costs now exceeding $34 million. The original estimate was $25 million.

Crews began work at Turner's Beach, which has closed for the duration of the project, and will move north along the island. The massive undertaking will pump over 1 million cubic yards of sand onto Captiva's beaches, with work continuing around the clock, according to organizers.

Engineering said the project now requires significantly more sand. The new estimate is 1,200,000 cubic yards instead of 800,000, which is driving up costs by more than $9 million.

"Any expenditures that are not covered by grants or other sources would have to come from a special assessment, that is correct," Racquel McIntosh said during August's Board Workshop.

McIntosh serves as CPA, auditor and consultant for the Captiva Erosion Prevention District.

While state and county funds are expected to cover a significant portion of the cost, the district will bridge the funding gap through special assessments on property owners. District leaders say the decision to proceed despite the higher price tag is necessary to protect the island's homes, infrastructure and environment.

"In my opinion, I wouldn't try to hold back the project. I would just say, well look, this is what we have to do. We have no choice. It's gonna cost more money. If you want to blame someone, blame Mother Nature, leave it at that," René Miville said.

Miville serves as vice chairman for Seat 2 on the district board.

District officials emphasize their commitment to maximizing grant funding to reduce the financial burden on property owners.

"That's the whole point of this operation… we are trying to alleviate the burden on the special assessment as much as possible," John Wade said.

Wade serves as chairman for Seat 4 on the district board.

The general manager of the Captiva Erosion Prevention District said the project is expected to wrap up in mid-November.

