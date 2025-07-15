Bubble Room reopens to packed house on Captiva

CAPTIVA, Fla. — The Bubble Room restaurant on Captiva Island is once again open for business, bringing back its unique charm and nostalgic atmosphere that customers have missed.

Longtime patrons flocked to the reopening, drawn by the restaurant's famous desserts, signature Bubble Bread, model trains, festive lights and the chance to create new memories in a beloved island institution.

George Stewart, who has been visiting the Bubble Room since 1981 beginning with his honeymoon and later bringing his children, believes the restaurant offers an unparalleled experience.

"We did this in an hour and 30 minutes and there was 12 of us. Appetizers, drinks, wine, dessert and the food was delicious. You can't beat it. It's the Bubble Room. It's so unique," Stewart said.

Inside the restaurant, General Manager Stephen Peach described opening day as a full team effort. For him, the reopening represents more than just serving food.

"It symbolizes fun, good food, making good memories—and normalcy, at least for now. It feels so good to have it back," Peach said.

The Bubble Room is currently operating on a first-come, first-served basis without accepting reservations. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

