CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation needs your opinion on the future of Pine Island Road.

A road that sees hundreds of drivers every day could be getting some updates, but is there a need? That's why FDOT is doing a survey.

The department sent it to commuters to ask about the state of Pine Island Road.

Watch below to hear about some of their findings:

Your Voice Matters: FDOT seeks public opinion on Pine Island Road's future

It found that 72% of drivers said they were unhappy with Pine Island Road as it is right now. Plus, 80% were unhappy with the congestion and 63% said they don't feel safe on the busy road.

David Turley, the Project Development Engineer, noted this information is crucial for important decisions that could shape the future of Pine Island Road.

"It gives us direction. We always want to get public comments and public input and this survey helps us with that,” said Turley. "We've learned that people are dissatisfied with the amount of traffic and they don't feel safe on the corridor and we are working to improve that.”

Turley said the survey has given FDOT an even bigger reason to consider putting in a shared-use path and a bike track along Pine Island Road.

He also noted, FDOT will look at making the road 6 lanes and making the road safer, like more U-turns.

The survey is still up, so there's time to let FDOT know how you feel, but there won't be any quick fixes. The department will study Pine Island Road for two more years before it makes any decisions.

Click here to find out more about the project.