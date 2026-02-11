World-Class Pickleball takes over Cape Coral at the 2026 Veolia Cape Coral Open

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — World-class pickleball is being served on The Courts in Cape Coral as the 2026 Veolia Cape Coral Open gets underway, bringing together elite professionals and everyday competitors on the same stage.

Senior reporter Emily Young speaks with pros and amateurs:

Fans can expect lightning-fast rallies, quick hands at the net, and high-level matchups throughout the week. Some of the best professional players in the world are competing — including some of the sport’s youngest rising stars.

Among them are pro siblings Cason Campbell, 19, and Caily Campbell, 15. The teenage standouts say that being young on tour actually works to their advantage.

“I kind of go into every match as the underdogs,” Caily Campbell said. “We have less pressure and that makes it really fun. Every match is kind of exciting to win because you’re not expecting to win them — and then it’s just a really exciting feeling.”

The tournament stands out for more than just its pro talent. Amateur players are also competing in their own divisions at the same event — and on the very same courts as the professionals. For many recreational players, the experience is unforgettable.

“It’s just so exciting to see the girls I watch on YouTube all the time,” said amateur player Christine Lago. “I watch them all on YouTube, but I also take lessons and play three to four times a week. I just love pickleball.”

With pros and amateurs sharing the spotlight, the 2026 Veolia Cape Coral Open showcases the full spectrum of the sport — from elite competition to community passion.

The tournament runs through Sunday at The Courts in Cape Coral formally Lake Kennedy with the big crowds coming out to watch this weekend. Stars Anna Leigh Waters and Ben Johns are both playing in the mens and women's doubles as well as mixed.

