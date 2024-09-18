Woman finds grenade inside of her Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral homeowner made a startling discovery on Wednesday after she found a hand grenade in her home.

Jan Harris tells FOX 4's Anvar Ruziev that she was getting ready to host an estate sale after her husband died when one of the appraisers discovered a hand grenade in her garage.

Harris says she wasn't sure if the grenade was live, so she quickly contacted law enforcement who blocked off the SW 38th Street while the grenade was removed.

After the Cape Coral Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office conducted tests, police told FOX 4 the grenade was real; however, it was not live.

Harris says her husband was a former police officer in Indiana.

He was not a weapons collector, she says, and Harris believes the grenade could have been sitting there for more than 20 years.