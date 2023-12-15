TRY, TRY AGAIN: Cape Coral boaters want boat parade rescheduled after storms

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Cape Coral’s Bob Mckewen said life on the water has always been his dream.

“More canals than Venice, Italy, nobody knows that and that's why I focused on coming here,” said Mckewen.

So when Mckewen heard the City of Cape Coral's Holiday Boat-A-Long was canceled, he said his problem was the city wouldn't consider rescheduling.

“And that's when I started to see canceled not going to reschedule, canceled not going to be rescheduled,” said Mckewen.

“Why would you just reschedule? We got 15 more days in December not counting Christmas Eve and Christmas where the weather is going to be beautiful,” said Mckewen.

While brighter weekends could be ahead for Cape Coral, Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley explained that canceling the event on Dec. 16, was the right decision, given the strong storm front expected to roll through late Saturday night.

“We are under a small craft advisory at least through Sunday morning and not only that, we are seeing surf building we know how windy it has been the last couple of days we are seeing surf tomorrow probably three to five feet going up to maybe up to 11 feet,” said Shipley.

Large waves that Mckewen said he does not plan to mess with, but he does hope the city plans another time for this Cape Coral tradition.

“I think everybody is hoping the city will reconsider and say okay we may have jumped the gun on this. There is a lot of interest, let's go ahead and reschedule this,” said Mckewen.