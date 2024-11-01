WHERE TO? Big John statue in Cape Coral is moving

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People in Cape coral know this guy as Big John.

WHERE TO? Big John statue is moving

He took quite the beating from Hurricanes Ian and Milton. Now this big popular statue is moving from his post at Big John's Plaza.

He's headed to Brand 1 Ink by crane; a shop in Cape Coral who will do the repairs.

Elmer Tabor owns Big John's Plaza. That's where the statue keeps watch, over the strip mall, until Sunday, Nov 10.

"He ended up getting some fractures, on his chest area that he didn't have before, since he's a fiber glass shell, it's just like repairing a boat. The only thing is, he's big," Tabor said.

Big John is 28 feet tall and about 6,000 pounds. He's cracked from hurricane wind and the pole inside for support is now jutting through his head.

"He is gonna come back and be standing there for the next 100 years," Tabor said.