'We will keep fighting': Lee County students protest removal of DEI program in federal compliance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Students from Diplomat Middle School are speaking out after their Latinos in Action program was eliminated following a Lee County School Board decision to comply with federal guidelines on DEI programs.

"We will keep fighting for our rights," one student told the school board during Tuesday's meeting.

"This had made me feel more excluded than ever," another student said.

The Lee County School District says the decision to end the program was made to comply with the Federal Department of Education's decision to eliminate DEI programs in schools.

In March, the Lee County School Board voted to comply with the federal order. As a result, programs like Latinos in Action were removed from middle and high schools.

"Latinos in action is the opposite of an exclusionary club," a Diplomat Middle School student said during public comments.

The school district sent a letter to parents explaining their decision:

Dear Families,



At the School District of Lee County, we are committed to supporting every student’s growth as a leader, scholar, and engaged community member. As part of our regular curriculum review, we are making some changes to be in alignment with updated guidance from the Federal Department of Education.



Effective immediately, the “I Learn America” curriculum, as well as the Latinos in Action curriculum, will no longer be used in our Middle and High Schools. In its place, we will be offering parts of the IGCSE English as a Second Language course associated with the Cambridge/AICE Curriculum. This new curriculum will serve as a pilot and aligns with our ongoing efforts to provide rigorous and globally recognized academic content.



Additionally, clubs associated with Latinos in Action will continue with a renewed focus on service-based or tutoring-centered opportunities, ensuring students can stay involved, give back, and grow as leaders in their schools and communities. This means that both the “I Learn America” Showcase for April 22 at Lehigh Senior High School, as well as the upcoming trip to the Latinos in Action Conference in Tampa have been cancelled. We are currently exploring school-based or regional alternatives to support our student's preparation and efforts.



We understand that changes to programs can bring questions, especially when they have inspired students to lead and serve. Please know that our decision is guided by updated federal expectations and is focused on ensuring consistent and high-quality learning experiences for all students. Our commitment remains the same: to provide every student with opportunities to grow, achieve, and feel supported in a positive and engaging school environment.



Thank you for your continued partnership in helping every student thrive.



Sincerely,



The School District of Lee County



According to the district, the Latinos in Action class helped Spanish-speaking students develop leadership and other skills.

At May's school board meeting, students from Diplomat Middle School pleaded for the program's return.

"We need programs that uplift and unite us, not erase and divide everyone. Let's bring Latinos in Action back," one student said.

Debbie Jordan, a Lee County School Board member, explained one of the main reasons the program couldn't continue was because of a quota requirement in the contract specifying a certain percent of Hispanic students in the class.

"We need to make sure that we are giving them every advantage that we possibly can," Jordan said.

The school district confirmed the class is canceled for the remainder of the year but has implemented an "English as a Second Language" course and other new curricula as replacements.

Students have expressed concerns about these changes.

"Replacing it with parts of an ESL curriculum strips away the unique support and cultural connections many of us rely on," one Diplomat Middle School student said.

Another student offered a different perspective: "At a certain level, isn't exclusion a part of society? We all can't get into every club, every school, every class and every job."

The school district says clubs associated with the Latinos in Action class will continue, but will focus more on leadership opportunities and tutoring.

