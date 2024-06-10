"We may have to build an ark": Neighbors prep for possible Cape Coral flooding

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, ahead of a wet week in Cape Coral, neighbors like Genelle Bennett say afternoon storms have flooded her front yard.

“In January, we had that really big rain. And we had so much rain it was up to almost the top of our mailboxes here on the street,” said Bennett.

A City of Cape Coral spokesperson says crews are taking proactive measures ahead of any wet weather this week.

See the full statement below:

In anticipation of the forecasted conditions, the city has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. City staff are ready to address any potential challenges due to the weather.



We are confident in our ability to manage weather conditions effectively and are committed to keeping the public informed and safe.



City staff consistently takes action to minimize potential impacts on infrastructure, including ensuring sufficient drainage in flood-prone areas, while our Emergency Management team monitors weather conditions. City of Cape Coral

Bennett says city workers have been outside of her home, re-digging her swale.

“Just a few weeks after that storm, the city came out and they dug an area here,” said Bennett.

Unfortunately, Bennett said the new swale still can't handle the amount of rain that falls.

“It really didn’t do any difference,” said Bennett.

On Monday, she said she is using humor to help keep her keep her head above water.

“We may have to build an ark or get some canoes," said Bennett.